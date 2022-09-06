Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $114,743.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,735,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $494,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $114,743.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,735,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,513 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.39. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

