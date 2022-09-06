DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 1,395 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

