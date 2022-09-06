Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,246 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $164,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 243,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,898 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 118.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,396,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

