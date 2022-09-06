REDW Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

