Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,764 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,764 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

