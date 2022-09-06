Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,447 shares of company stock worth $10,195,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

