Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Thomson Reuters worth $45,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.51%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

