Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.74 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Fox Factory worth $45,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,265,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 62.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 241,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

