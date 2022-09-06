Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.42 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 485,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of AGNC Investment worth $46,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $191,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

AGNC opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.07.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

