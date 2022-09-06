Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 340,647 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,091,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 340,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.36% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $45,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $45,490,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $12,273,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $11,349,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

