Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,792 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $46,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after buying an additional 460,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,407,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,121,000 after buying an additional 177,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.01. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

