Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,507 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000.

Shares of DVOL opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

