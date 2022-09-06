Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acas LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

