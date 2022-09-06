Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,241,000 after acquiring an additional 159,559 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,592 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $184.77 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $189.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

