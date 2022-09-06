Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) & Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Head-To-Head Survey

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -44.48% -94.30% -32.79% Jamf -33.76% -9.39% -4.58%

Risk and Volatility

Kaltura has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 0 4 3 0 2.43 Jamf 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kaltura and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kaltura currently has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 60.52%. Jamf has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.84%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than Kaltura.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaltura and Jamf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $165.02 million 1.94 -$59.35 million ($0.64) -3.81 Jamf $366.39 million 7.35 -$75.19 million ($1.20) -18.59

Kaltura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaltura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Kaltura shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Jamf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jamf beats Kaltura on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaltura

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. It also provides a TV solution that allows to provide OTT advertising and subscription-based live and on-demand TV services for media companies and telecom operators. In addition, the company offers media services, such as APIs, SDKs, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, which provides protection of Mac-targeted malware and creates customized telemetry and detections that give enterprise security teams visibility into their Macs; Jamf Threat Defense, a solution to protect workers from malicious attackers; and Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.