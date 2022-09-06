Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Banner worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Banner Stock Performance

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BANR stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Banner Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

