XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after buying an additional 178,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,503,000 after buying an additional 596,967 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,223,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after buying an additional 556,991 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

NYSE:XPO opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $89.39.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

