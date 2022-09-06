Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $484.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.39. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $504.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

