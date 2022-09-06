Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Sheldon Inwentash Sells 105,233 Shares

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director Sheldon Inwentash sold 105,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.88, for a total transaction of 197,585.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,312,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,606,825.25.
Premium Nickel Resources Stock Performance
PNRL stock opened at 1.89 on Tuesday. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of 1.67 and a 12 month high of 2.60.
About Premium Nickel Resources
