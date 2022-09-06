Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Position Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

