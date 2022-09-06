Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RA stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

