Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BJAN stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $37.53.

