HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $316,325,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $109,841,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 855,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of MNST opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

