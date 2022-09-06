HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,431 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9,981.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,489,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 1,474,306 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1,068.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 1,360,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 590.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 919,131 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,522,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,285,000.

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

