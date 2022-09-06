iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWX. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,857,000 after acquiring an additional 454,275 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,903,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

