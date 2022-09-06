Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 365,126 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 35,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.