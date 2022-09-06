Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,638 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 90.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 356.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 711.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,554,000 after buying an additional 2,128,278 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Textron by 68.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 377.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

