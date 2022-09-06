Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

