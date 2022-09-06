Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of i3 Verticals worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.