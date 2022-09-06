American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 57.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

