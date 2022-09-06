State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $142,000 Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research cut their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $539.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

