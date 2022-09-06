iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.34% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,583,000 after acquiring an additional 183,637 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 757,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 192.7% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ITOS opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

