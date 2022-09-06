SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $395.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

