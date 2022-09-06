Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.55% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 465,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 289,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 61,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,477.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 148,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $127,600 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.