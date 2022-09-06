American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 329,084 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,084 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,999 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 9,146,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 300,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,926,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,602 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

