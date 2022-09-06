Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) & Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Superdry and Oriental Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superdry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Superdry has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Superdry and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superdry N/A N/A N/A Oriental Land 7.81% 3.18% 2.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superdry and Oriental Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superdry $734.07 million 0.16 -$47.63 million N/A N/A Oriental Land $2.51 billion 21.05 $73.51 million $0.13 223.77

Oriental Land has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

Summary

Oriental Land beats Superdry on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear. It operates owned and ecommerce, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. The company operates through 231 owned, 475 franchised and licensed, and 27 Superdry branded licensed stores; and 21 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is based in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.

