US Bancorp DE Grows Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 660.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 31,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,240,000 after buying an additional 1,146,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.