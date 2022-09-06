US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

