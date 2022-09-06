American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $3,016,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 427,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $242.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.47. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

