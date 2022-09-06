US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 615,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,522,000 after acquiring an additional 104,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.