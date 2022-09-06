iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $180.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

