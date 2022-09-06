Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $533,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $12,357,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

