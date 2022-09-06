State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Marcus were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marcus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Marcus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Marcus by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Marcus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 400,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.