State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $166,000 Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after buying an additional 1,309,615 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after buying an additional 569,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after buying an additional 487,428 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 39.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,527,000 after buying an additional 346,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 331,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

HESM opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.67. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.556 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.09%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

