State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 40.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Trading Down 0.5 %

PETS stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $434.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About PetMed Express

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.