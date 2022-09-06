State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 1,927 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKL opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.67 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.14%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

