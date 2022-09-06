State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 68.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 65.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens downgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $511.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.84. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $129.50.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

