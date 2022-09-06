State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $202,000 Stock Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

CIR stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $318.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

