State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys New Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,016 shares during the period.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.