Raymond James & Associates Buys 24,239 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 196,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

